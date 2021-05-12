55I LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

55I LLC lowered its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,202 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.