55I LLC Sells 181 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

55I LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 998,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,635 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,825,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,357,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $184.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.86 and its 200 day moving average is $157.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $102.80 and a one year high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.