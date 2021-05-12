55I LLC Sells 254,202 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

55I LLC reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,202 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

RODM stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84.

