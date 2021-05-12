55I LLC Sells 614 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

55I LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

GBIL stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13.

