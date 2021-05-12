5,720 Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $776.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.