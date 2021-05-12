5,788 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Yum China by 13.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,643,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.