$6.31 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce $6.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $10.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $24.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

Shares of EDIT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,299. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

