$636.62 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post sales of $636.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $660.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.63 million. Copart posted sales of $550.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.09. 46,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,801. Copart has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

