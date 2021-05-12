$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $26.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 million to $71.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.65 million to $141.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth about $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vaxart by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 494,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 369,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,661.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 305,331 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VXRT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,613,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,379,574. The firm has a market cap of $809.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.