7,245 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $1,898,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Ondas stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $16.00.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

