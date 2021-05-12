$753.00 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post sales of $753.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.30 million to $768.70 million. ScanSource reported sales of $758.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ScanSource by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in ScanSource by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,397. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.