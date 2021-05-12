8,063 Shares in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TY opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

