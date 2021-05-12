8,063 Shares in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TY opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.