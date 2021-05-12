$88.47 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $88.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.10 million and the highest is $88.84 million. AppFolio posted sales of $81.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $346.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $349.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $418.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,200 shares of company stock worth $12,630,630. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

