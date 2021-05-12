888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.43 ($4.92).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on 888 to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

888 opened at GBX 392 ($5.12) on Friday. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 408.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 321.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

