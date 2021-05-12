8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $24.94. 8X8 shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 27,885 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.