8X8 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,143 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,854% compared to the typical daily volume of 212 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

