$9.48 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $9.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.34 billion. American Express reported sales of $7.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $39.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 156,650.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

