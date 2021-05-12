$9.48 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $9.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.34 billion. American Express reported sales of $7.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $39.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 156,650.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.