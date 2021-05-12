9,013 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 538.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

