$961.77 Million in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post sales of $961.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $991.00 million. Hub Group reported sales of $779.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.95. 206,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. Hub Group has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.