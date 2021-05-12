Aavegotchi Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $55.80 million and approximately $34.58 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00062136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.00817601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00107689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

