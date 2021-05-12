Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.35. 4,722,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.