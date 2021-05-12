Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 140,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after buying an additional 29,218 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

