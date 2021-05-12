Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

ABST stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 8,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $756.33 million, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

ABST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

