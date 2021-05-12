Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $64.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

