ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.93 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.59.

ACAD opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

