Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.58.
Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.11.
In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053 over the last ninety days. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 410,049 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.