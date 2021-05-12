Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053 over the last ninety days. 19.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 410,049 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.