Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $86,613,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $287.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.18. The firm has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $294.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

