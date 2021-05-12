Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million during the quarter.

TSE ASP remained flat at $C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

