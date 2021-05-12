ACG Wealth Buys 407 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ACG Wealth increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

