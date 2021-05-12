ACG Wealth Buys 8,957 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

