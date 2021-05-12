ACG Wealth Buys Shares of 8,368 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

