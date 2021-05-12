ACG Wealth Lowers Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 52.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,534,000 after buying an additional 341,266 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

