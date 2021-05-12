ACG Wealth Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $32.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.