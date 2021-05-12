ACG Wealth Sells 1,273 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

