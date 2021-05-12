ACG Wealth Sells 417 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

