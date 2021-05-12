ACG Wealth Takes $204,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

