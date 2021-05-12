Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.44 EPS

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,719. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

