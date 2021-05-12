Adam Kaye Sells 100,000 Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) insider Adam Kaye sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £150,000 ($195,975.96).

Shares of LON EMAN opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Wednesday. Everyman Media Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.83, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

