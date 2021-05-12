ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $306.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00023731 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 106,760,837 coins and its circulating supply is 86,618,827 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @adamant_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

