Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.91 and last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 1869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Specifically, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $139,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,033 shares of company stock worth $33,465,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

