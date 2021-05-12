Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

ADPT stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $138,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,033 shares of company stock worth $33,465,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

