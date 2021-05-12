Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 13,500 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.16% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,619. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.21 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.