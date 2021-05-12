Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 3,085 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 148,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.64. 27,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,050. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.