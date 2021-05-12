Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 1,840 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 2.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $24,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,713,333 shares of company stock worth $118,406,498 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 67,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 141.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.