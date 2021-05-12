Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.41. 542,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,222,582. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

