Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $95.10. 63,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,616. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

