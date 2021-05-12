Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 7,830 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $213.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.