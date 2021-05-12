Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,550,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. 158,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

