AdEx Network (ADX) Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $143.85 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00084996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.38 or 0.01058956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00070909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00111470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061759 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 126,290,561 coins and its circulating supply is 119,148,085 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.