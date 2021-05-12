Adrian M. Blocker Sells 84,821 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adrian M. Blocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $39.64. 6,121,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

